Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 835. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.47. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 94.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

