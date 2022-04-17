BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. BOK Financial reported earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

In related news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,176,160. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BOK Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BOK Financial by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.60. 133,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,494. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

About BOK Financial (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.