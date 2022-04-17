Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in March

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 337,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BOLIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. SEB Equities cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.81.

Shares of BOLIF stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

