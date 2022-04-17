boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Given Sell Rating at Morgan Stanley

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

BHHOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Investec upgraded boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHHOF remained flat at $$1.64 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. boohoo group has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.25.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

