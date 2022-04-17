BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,773,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BOXS stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. BoxScore Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

BoxScore Brands, Inc, a renewable energy company, focuses on the extraction, refining, manufacture, and distribution of precious technical minerals. Its project consists of 100 Federal mineral rights across 2040 acres of Federal land, including 7 existing wells, located in Eastern Utah. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

