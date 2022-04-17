Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.54.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Braze alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 38,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $1,450,663.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 402,328 shares in the company, valued at $15,119,486.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51. Braze has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.