Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Up 51.7% in March

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the March 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 393,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,341,000 after acquiring an additional 269,168 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,996,000 after buying an additional 386,505 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,111,000 after buying an additional 108,585 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,109,000 after purchasing an additional 135,300 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.40. The stock had a trading volume of 207,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.