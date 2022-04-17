Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Bright Scholar Education stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 27,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,309. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. Bright Scholar Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Scholar Education stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Bright Scholar Education worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.