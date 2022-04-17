Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $574,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,626 shares of company stock worth $2,148,899.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 42,734 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 255,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 175,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRLT opened at $8.35 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

