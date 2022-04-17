Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) to post $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $77.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after buying an additional 117,132 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

