Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 8,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,950. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

BRX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.01. 1,942,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,179. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

