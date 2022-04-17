Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) to report $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $153.52. 327,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,381. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $137.58 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.08 and a 200 day moving average of $164.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.
About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
