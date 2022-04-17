Brokerages Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $963,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407,599 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.92. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

