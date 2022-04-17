Brokerages Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $1.20. Brinker International reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.65.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $36.02 on Thursday. Brinker International has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $71.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.47.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,315,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,955. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

