Brokerages Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Post $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.06. CME Group posted earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $8.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.85.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in CME Group by 122.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $237.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.23. CME Group has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.