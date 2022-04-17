Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) will announce $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $445,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $6,223,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $1,481,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

