Brokerages Anticipate Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) to report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.39). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $18.19 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

