Brokerages Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Post $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) to report $1.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Devon Energy posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 262.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $10.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 22.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 99,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $213,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Devon Energy by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $2,461,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

