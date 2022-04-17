Brokerages Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Eastern Bankshares also posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%.

EBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.87. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $21,061,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,053,000 after acquiring an additional 542,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 112,589 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 538.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,225,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,053 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,092,000 after acquiring an additional 934,160 shares during the period. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.