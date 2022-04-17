Brokerages Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) will post sales of $63.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $282.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $400.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $175.00 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Aaron I. Davis bought 30,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $968,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,638 shares of company stock valued at $22,540,228. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITOS traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 330,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,116. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.91. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

