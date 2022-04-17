Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.10). Mattel reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

MAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. Mattel has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $25.71.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

