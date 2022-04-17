Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.63 billion and the lowest is $7.40 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $6.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $30.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.54 billion to $31.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.60 billion to $35.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.71.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $177,876,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after purchasing an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,852 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,417,000 after buying an additional 178,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after buying an additional 176,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.94. The company had a trading volume of 232,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $347.62.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

