Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) will post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PGC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 55,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.12. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 135,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after acquiring an additional 99,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 78,951 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 36,403 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

