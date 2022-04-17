Brokerages Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($3.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $53.57 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $89.75. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,658,000 after acquiring an additional 271,908 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 76,341 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

