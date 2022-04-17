Brokerages Anticipate The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) will post sales of $68.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.17 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full year sales of $328.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.30 million to $331.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $408.07 million, with estimates ranging from $395.80 million to $428.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Beauty Health stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. 1,045,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,488. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

