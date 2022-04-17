Brokerages Anticipate TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TPG’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPG.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.42 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 259.88 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG traded down 0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 28.08. 6,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,210. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 29.36. TPG has a 12 month low of 26.50 and a 12 month high of 35.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TPG stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.05% of TPG at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About TPG (Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG (TPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.