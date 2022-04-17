Brokerages Anticipate TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TPG’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPG.
TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.42 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 259.88 million.
Shares of NASDAQ TPG traded down 0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 28.08. 6,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,210. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 29.36. TPG has a 12 month low of 26.50 and a 12 month high of 35.40.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TPG stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.05% of TPG at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
About TPG (Get Rating)
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG (TPG)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG (TPG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.