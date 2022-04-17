Brokerages Anticipate Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Workiva reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

WK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 over the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. FMR LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $2,535,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Workiva by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,278,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock opened at $108.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.59 and a beta of 1.46. Workiva has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.92.

Workiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.