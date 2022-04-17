Brokerages Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) to announce $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Aflac posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.33. 1,723,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,191. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

