Brokerages Expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) will report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American International Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.40. American International Group reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,202,907,000 after acquiring an additional 131,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after acquiring an additional 301,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after acquiring an additional 347,548 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

