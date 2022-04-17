Brokerages Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.67 Million

Brokerages expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) will report sales of $64.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.89 million. American Well reported sales of $57.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $278.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.71 million to $284.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $323.43 million, with estimates ranging from $300.32 million to $342.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $515,023.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $94,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,449 shares of company stock valued at $849,803. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in American Well by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,240 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,814,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,176,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Well by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,927 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 1,812,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,664. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

