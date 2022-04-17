Brokerages Expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.34 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.15 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -676.92%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.