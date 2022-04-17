Brokerages Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) to report $76.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. Camtek reported sales of $57.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $312.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $315.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $332.85 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $335.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAMT. StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Camtek by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

CAMT stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 173,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,874. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. Camtek has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

