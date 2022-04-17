Brokerages Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 37.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 25.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CARS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. 256,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $886.76 million, a PE ratio of 128.21 and a beta of 2.00. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73.

Cars.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.