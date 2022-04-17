Brokerages Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) will announce $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.70. Consolidated Edison reported earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

NYSE:ED opened at $98.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.