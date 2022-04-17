Brokerages Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Post $1.49 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $8.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $10.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.54. 260,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,711. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $931,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 54,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

