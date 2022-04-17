Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Announce $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) will report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

NPO opened at $97.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.43. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $79.80 and a 52-week high of $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day moving average is $102.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

