Brokerages Expect Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Entergy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Entergy reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entergy will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entergy.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $124.20 on Thursday. Entergy has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.40. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

