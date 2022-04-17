Brokerages Expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.
Shares of NASDAQ FFIE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 991,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,397. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02.
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (Get Rating)
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
