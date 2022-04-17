Brokerages Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on IART. Truist Financial downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,913 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $45,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after acquiring an additional 629,202 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

