Brokerages Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Kellogg reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 622,636 shares of company stock valued at $39,984,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.74. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

