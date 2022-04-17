Brokerages Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. National Fuel Gas reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NYSE NFG traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 653,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $2,976,722.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,817,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,775 shares of company stock worth $13,812,502. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1,010.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 204,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 102,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

