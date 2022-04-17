Brokerages Expect PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.18. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.82 million.

PWSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.91.

PowerSchool stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. PowerSchool has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $36.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $16,045,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $4,922,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $610,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

