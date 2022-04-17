Brokerages Expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Royal Gold reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $144.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,306,000 after acquiring an additional 189,348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after buying an additional 82,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

