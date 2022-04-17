Brokerages Expect Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.80 Million

Analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $32.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.50 million and the lowest is $26.09 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year sales of $192.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.74 million to $199.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $268.81 million, with estimates ranging from $255.02 million to $282.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

A number of research firms recently commented on SDIG. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDIG opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.28. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

