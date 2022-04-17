Brokerages Expect Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,542,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,758,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,849,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNGX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 175,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,532. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

