Brokerages Expect Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,542,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,758,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,849,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNGX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 175,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,532. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

About Tango Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.