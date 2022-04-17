Brokerages Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). Tattooed Chef posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 38.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ TTCF opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $857.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.24. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tattooed Chef by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 189,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 129,367 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 562,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 88,572 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

