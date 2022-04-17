Brokerages Expect The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Chemours reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year sales of $6.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

NYSE CC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.80. 1,339,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,846. Chemours has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after buying an additional 78,295 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

