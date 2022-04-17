Brokerages Expect The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valens’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valens.

VLNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ VLNS opened at $1.24 on Friday. Valens has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Valens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,384,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

