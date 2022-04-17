Brokerages Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) to announce $93.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.20 million. Veritex reported sales of $80.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $421.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $419.90 million to $423.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $495.40 million, with estimates ranging from $488.90 million to $501.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Veritex by 2.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Veritex in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after acquiring an additional 381,440 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Veritex by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 55,156 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Veritex by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. 268,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,611. Veritex has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

