Brokerages Set Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target at 24.00

Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 24.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLZE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Backblaze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

BLZE traded down 0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 10.10. 816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 11.32. Backblaze has a 52-week low of 8.75 and a 52-week high of 36.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.05. The firm had revenue of 18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 18.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

